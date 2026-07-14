Maharashtra CET Cell Extends Five-Year LLB CAP Registration Deadline To July 17 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the five-year LLB programme for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible candidates can now complete their online registration until July 17, 2026, giving aspiring law students additional time to apply.

Eligibility and Process

The CET Cell has urged candidates who appeared for the five-year LLB CET conducted in May 2026 to complete their CAP registration within the revised deadline. The registration process had commenced on June 19 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 9.

According to the CET Cell, 19,923 students have registered for admissions so far. A total of 29,288 candidates had appeared for the five-year LLB CET examination held on May 8, 2026, with the results declared on June 16, 2026.

Document Upload Requirements

Candidates have been instructed to upload a passport-sized colour photograph and a scanned signature in the prescribed JPG/JPEG format while completing the online application. They are also required to upload scanned PDF copies of all educational and other supporting documents as specified on the CET Cell's official website.

The CET Cell has advised applicants to carefully follow the prescribed document specifications and complete the registration process before the extended deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties. Students can visit the official CET Cell website for detailed admission guidelines and further updates.

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