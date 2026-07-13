Bhiwandi TET Paper Leak: Last Two Arrested Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Masterminds Still Absconding |

Bhiwandi: The last two accused who were in police custody in connection with the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case were remanded to judicial custody by a Bhiwandi court on Monday, marking another significant development in the high-profile investigation. With this, all 12 accused arrested so far have now been sent to judicial custody. However, the alleged masterminds of the racket, Bijendra Gupta and Sonu Kumar Diwakar, continue to evade arrest.

Accused Identified

The accused remanded on Monday have been identified as Pawan Kumar Ashok Kumar Yadav (40), a resident of New Delhi, and Hariom Richhpal Singh Pannu (28), a resident of Hisar, Haryana. The duo was arrested last Thursday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the paper leak case.

Following their arrest, the Bhiwandi court had granted the police five days of custody for interrogation. The custody period ended on Monday, after which both accused were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate S.S. Ghodke.

Court Proceedings

After hearing the submissions, the court remanded both accused to judicial custody.

Defence counsel Adv. Shailesh Gaikwad, appearing for the accused, confirmed that all 12 individuals arrested in the case have now been shifted to judicial custody. He further stated that the investigation is continuing, while the police are making sustained efforts to trace and apprehend the two absconding prime accused.

Masterminds Evading Arrest

According to investigators, Bijendra Gupta and Sonu Kumar Diwakar are believed to have played key roles in orchestrating the TET paper leak conspiracy. Despite multiple raids and search operations conducted by the SIT at various locations, both accused have remained out of the police's reach.

The TET paper leak case has triggered widespread concern over the integrity of the teacher recruitment examination process in Maharashtra. The SIT has already arrested 12 suspects from different states during the course of its investigation and has been examining financial transactions, communication records, and the alleged network involved in the leak.

Officials have maintained that the probe is progressing on multiple fronts and that efforts to arrest the remaining absconding accused are underway. Investigators are also examining the broader conspiracy behind the leak to identify any additional individuals who may have been involved in facilitating or benefiting from the examination fraud.

The case continues to be closely monitored as the SIT intensifies its search for the two key accused, whose arrest is considered crucial to unravelling the entire conspiracy behind the TET paper leak.

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