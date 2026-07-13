Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Backs CJP Protest And Sonam Wangchuk, Urges LoP Rahul Gandhi To Join Movement | File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday extended full support to the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, urging all political parties to join the movement without attaching their party banners or political identities.

Appeal to Opposition Leaders

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister appealed to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to lend their support to the agitation, describing it as a national issue concerning students and their families rather than a political battle.

Thackeray also made an emotional appeal to Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike, which entered its 16th day on Monday, saying the activist's life was too valuable to be put at risk. He criticised the Centre for failing to initiate dialogue with Wangchuk, alleging that the government had remained indifferent to the concerns raised by the protesters.

Protest Background & Demands

The CJP has been staging a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for the past 24 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and seeking Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the controversy. Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 in solidarity with the campaign.

Citing claims made by the organisers, Thackeray said attempts were being made to weaken the protest and urged students, parents and citizens across the country to participate. He also called upon political parties to organise demonstrations in their respective states to build nationwide pressure on the Centre.

Party's Planned Actions

Announcing Shiv Sena (UBT)'s next course of action, Thackeray said the party would hold protests across Maharashtra on July 20, coinciding with the CJP's proposed march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. He added that Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs would raise the issue in Parliament and reiterated that replacing the Union Education Minister with a more capable person should not be viewed as an unreasonable demand.

Thackeray also confirmed that he would visit Nagpur on July 18 to participate in the 'Ram Raksha' protest launched by his party over the alleged misappropriation of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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