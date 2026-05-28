Mumbai's Chembur To Emerge As Major Transit Hub With Metro 2B & Monorail Integration | PTI

Mumbai: Eastern Mumbai is set for a major public transport boost with the upcoming Chembur Metro station on Metro Line 2B expected to emerge as a key interchange hub connecting the metro, monorail and suburban railway networks.

In a move signalling progress towards integrated urban mobility, Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, on Tuesday conducted a site inspection of the Chembur Metro station along with Kanhuraj Bagate, Managing Director of Maha Mumbai Metro Operations and Corporation Limited (MMMOCL).

During the visit, the officials also inspected the nearby VN Purav monorail station and reviewed preparedness for commuter interconnectivity between the two systems.

Officials said the integration is expected to significantly improve seamless travel options for commuters from the eastern suburbs to south-central Mumbai.

The development comes at a time when the Chembur station on Mumbai Metro Line 2B is expected to undergo inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), a key step before opening the station for passenger operations.

At present, Phase I of Metro Line 2B is operational on the 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden and Mandale, covering five stations — Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale.While the corridor received mandatory safety clearance before launch, ridership during the initial months remained below projections. Officials, however, believe the opening of Chembur station could substantially improve passenger numbers because of its strategic location and interchange potential.

The station is expected to provide direct connectivity between Metro Line 2B, the suburban railway network and the Mumbai Monorail, creating a multi-modal transit hub in the eastern suburbs.

Transport planners believe the integration could reduce dependence on road transport and ease congestion on key arterial routes in the Chembur-Mankhurd belt.

MMRDA is also preparing for the relaunch of monorail services during the monsoon season following infrastructure and operational upgrades. The monorail services currently remains suspended from September last year.

The Mumbai Monorail was initially commissioned in 2014 on the 8.9-km Wadala-Chembur stretch, while the second phase connecting Sant Ghadge Maharaj (SGM) Chowk to Wadala became operational in March 2019.

The full monorail corridor spans 19.54 km between SGM Chowk and Chembur, with fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 40 depending on travel distance.

Despite having a designed capacity of carrying nearly two lakh passengers daily, the monorail struggled with low ridership and operational challenges over the years. Services had also remained suspended for nearly a year after a fire damaged two coaches in November 2017.

Urban transport experts said that successful integration between Metro Line 2B, the monorail and suburban rail services could revive commuter interest in the monorail system while strengthening Mumbai’s larger public transport network.

Once operational, Chembur station is expected to become one of the busiest stations on Metro Line 2B due to its connectivity with multiple transit systems and proximity to major residential and commercial areas.

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