Elgar Parishad Case: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj Seeks All Evidence Cited By NIA In Bail Cancellation Plea

Sudha Bharadwaj | File

Mumbai: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj, booked in connection with the elghar

parishad case, has sought all the material relied on by the

prosecution while seeking cancellation of bail. The court on Thursday

told the prosecution that the pen drive containing the material be

supplied to her only after due verification in the court.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on May 15 moved a plea

before a special court, seeking cancellation of bail granted to

activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao, both accused in the Elgar

Parishad case, citing violation of bail conditions.



Before responding to NIA’s plea Bharadwaj had sought for direction

from the court to the prosecution to furnish all the statements of

witness recorded during in house enquiry and all the relevant

documents, material collected by the agency to claim violation of the

conditions of the bail.

The prosecution on Thursday was to submit a reply and a pendrive

containing contents. The court however, said that the contents of the

pendrive be verified on the laptop by both the parties before it was

to be handed over to Bharadwaj. Since her lawyer had already left, it

is now scheduled for hearing on June 10.



Rao and Bharadwaj were granted bail in August 2022 and December 2021,

wherein one of the conditions was to not make any contact or

communication with co-accused or any other person linked to the case.



Against this as alleged by NIA, the duo attended a meeting held on

January 19 on the Mumbai Press Club's terrace. In the said meeting it

is alleged that other accused of the case namely Arun Ferreira, Anand

Teltumbde, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Hany Babu, Vernon Gonsalves

and Gautam Navlakha were also present.

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