Elgar Parishad Case: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj Seeks All Evidence Cited By NIA In Bail Cancellation Plea

Mumbai: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj, booked in connection with the elghar
parishad case, has sought all the material relied on by the
prosecution while seeking cancellation of bail. The court on Thursday
told the prosecution that the pen drive containing the material be
supplied to her only after due verification in the court.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on May 15 moved a plea
before a special court, seeking cancellation of bail granted to
activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao, both accused in the Elgar
Parishad case, citing violation of bail conditions.
Before responding to NIA’s plea Bharadwaj had sought for direction
from the court to the prosecution to furnish all the statements of
witness recorded during in house enquiry and all the relevant
documents, material collected by the agency to claim violation of the
conditions of the bail.
The prosecution on Thursday was to submit a reply and a pendrive
containing contents. The court however, said that the contents of the
pendrive be verified on the laptop by both the parties before it was
to be handed over to Bharadwaj. Since her lawyer had already left, it
is now scheduled for hearing on June 10.
Rao and Bharadwaj were granted bail in August 2022 and December 2021,
wherein one of the conditions was to not make any contact or
communication with co-accused or any other person linked to the case.
Against this as alleged by NIA, the duo attended a meeting held on
January 19 on the Mumbai Press Club's terrace. In the said meeting it
is alleged that other accused of the case namely Arun Ferreira, Anand
Teltumbde, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Hany Babu, Vernon Gonsalves
and Gautam Navlakha were also present.
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