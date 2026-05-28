Mahayuti United, Will Win All 17 Council Seats Together: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday dismissed speculation of rifts within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, asserting that the BJP-led coalition will jointly contest and win all 17 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

Speaking to reporters , Shinde said there was no deadlock over seat-sharing among alliance partners and discussions were progressing smoothly. He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already indicated the broad formula for distribution of seats among the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

The elections for 17 Legislative Council seats, elected by local body representatives, are scheduled for June 18, while counting will take place on June 25.

“There are absolutely no differences in Mahayuti. We will fight all 17 seats together and ensure victory on every seat,” said Shinde.

Responding to questions on the Maratha reservation agitation and activist Manoj Jarange’s proposed indefinite hunger strike from May 30, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state government was positive about resolving the issue through dialogue.

He said BJP MLC Prasad Lad had recently met Jarange and briefed the Chief Minister regarding the discussions. “The government is serious about addressing the concerns. There should not be any need for a hunger strike,” Shinde said.

On the issue of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Maharashtra, Shinde reiterated Shiv Sena’s long-standing support for the concept of “One Nation, One Law”.

He said the idea was rooted in the vision of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and had also been strongly advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Shinde further clarified that implementation of the UCC would not affect constitutional reservations or tribal customs and traditions. “Reservations for SCs and STs are protected under the Constitution and have no connection with the Uniform Civil Code,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Shinde said repeated claims of discord within Mahayuti were politically motivated. “The alliance is strong and focused on Maharashtra’s development. The Opposition is uncomfortable with the pace of progress and therefore spreads misleading narratives,” he added.

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