CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Urban Development Department To Leverage Urban Challenge Fund For City Transformation |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Urban Development Department to leverage the proposed Urban Challenge Fund to transform Maharashtra's cities into engines of economic growth by removing key infrastructure bottlenecks and promoting innovative urban development.

Review Meeting

Chairing a high-level review meeting at his official residence 'Varsha', Fadnavis said the initiative would significantly improve urban infrastructure and service delivery while encouraging cities to adopt sustainable and creative development models.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra has already taken the lead in exploring innovative financing mechanisms for urban infrastructure. He pointed out that the Nashik and Pune Municipal Corporations have successfully mobilised funds for water supply and sanitation projects through similar models, receiving approval from the National Apex Committee (NAC). He added that projects in the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur Municipal Corporations are also expected to benefit from the same funding approach.

Funding Mechanisms

Officials informed the meeting that the Urban Challenge Fund would help overcome institutional, financial and administrative constraints that often delay implementation of major urban infrastructure projects. In addition to central and state government grants, the programme will facilitate resource mobilisation through municipal bonds and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

The proposed framework includes 22 focus areas aimed at modernising urban governance and infrastructure. These include digital governance, core civic infrastructure, circular economy initiatives, traffic decongestion projects, last-mile connectivity, redevelopment of urban pockets spanning 5 to 20 sq km, strengthening small and medium towns as growth centres, market redevelopment, pedestrian- and cycling-friendly transport systems, demonstration projects, transit hub upgrades, transit-oriented development, integrated city development centres, urban regeneration, and water supply and sanitation projects.

The meeting also reviewed the financial structure of the Urban Challenge Fund. Officials said the nationwide programme envisages investments of around Rs 90,000 crore. Maharashtra is expected to leverage projects worth nearly Rs 44,800 crore, including Rs 11,200 crore each from the Centre and the state government, while an additional Rs 22,400 crore is proposed to be mobilised through market-based funding sources.

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