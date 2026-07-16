Maharashtra: 'Transparency, Accountability Key To Effective Implementation Of VB-G Ram Ji Scheme,' Says Minister Bharat Gogawale

EGS Minister Bharat Gogawale reviewed the implementation of the VB-G Ram Ji Scheme and directed officials to strengthen transparency and monitoring | File Photo

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) Minister Bharat Gogawale has directed officials to ensure transparent, accountable, and effective implementation of the newly launched VB-G Ram Ji Scheme, stressing that the mechanism from the state government to the village level must remain vigilant and prevent any misuse of the scheme.

Minister Reviews Implementation

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya to assess challenges in the implementation of the scheme, Gogawale instructed officials to organise divisional-level workshops to familiarise all implementing agencies with the scheme's provisions.

The meeting was attended by EGS Department Secretary Appaso Dhulaj, Commissioner Anita Meshram, Joint Secretary Atul Kode, and other senior officials.

The minister directed officials to prioritise individual beneficiary works under the scheme and ensure that labourers' wages are not delayed due to administrative lapses.

He also instructed departments to complete fund transfer and management procedures within the stipulated timeframe and with complete transparency after receiving approval from the Central Government.

Focus On Effective Execution

Gogawale further emphasised the timely submission of utilisation certificates for all works undertaken under the scheme and asked implementing agencies to regularly monitor every project to ensure effective execution.

He said divisional-level workshops will be organised in the first phase next month, involving implementing agencies, village-level public representatives, and government officials. Similar workshops will subsequently be held in every district to strengthen awareness and improve implementation.

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The meeting also discussed the need for suitable modifications in the nature of works under the scheme in the Konkan region, considering its unique geographical conditions and local requirements.

The minister directed officials to take necessary steps to make the scheme more effective by adapting its implementation to local needs.

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