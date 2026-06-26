'Ensure Effective Implementation Of Rani Durgavati Tribal Women Empowerment Scheme': Minister Ashok Uike

Mumbai: Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike has directed officials to ensure the effective implementation of the Rani Durgavati Tribal Women Empowerment Scheme, stating that the initiative should become a milestone in the economic and social empowerment of tribal women across Maharashtra.

Chairing a review meeting of the Tribal Development Department at Mantralaya on Thursday, Uike emphasized the need to create a strong network of women’s self-help groups (SHGs) in tribal regions through the scheme. The meeting was attended by Tribal Development Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare, Joint Secretary Machhindranath Shelke, while Commissioner Leena Bansod and Additional Tribal Commissioners participated via video conferencing.

The minister said the tribal women’s self-help groups established under the scheme should be structured on the lines of the successful ‘UMED’ (Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission) model and function in an organized and efficient manner. To accelerate the campaign and provide a dedicated platform for these groups, special programmes should be organised at the Project Officer level on August 9, 2026, he said.

Uike instructed officials to ensure large-scale participation of beneficiaries who have availed themselves of various schemes of the Tribal Development Department, particularly women beneficiaries, during these programmes. This, he said, would help create greater awareness and ensure wider dissemination of government welfare initiatives.

The minister directed all Project Officer offices to complete detailed planning for the proposed events and submit comprehensive reports by June 30.

Highlighting the importance of proper utilisation of departmental funds, Uike stressed that allocations meant for tribal welfare must be spent exclusively on development works in tribal areas. He warned against any misuse of funds and instructed officials to conduct thorough investigations into complaints regarding irregularities or misuse of resources.

Reviewing educational initiatives, the minister directed officials to expedite the roster verification process for teachers and staff in aided Ashram schools. He also instructed the Tribal Development Commissioner to issue an official communication immediately to speed up the process.

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Uike further directed authorities to ensure that adequate and quality accommodation facilities are identified in universities by July 4 for Scheduled Tribe students pursuing higher education. The facilities should be well-equipped and comfortable to prevent inconvenience to students, he said.

The minister also instructed officials to celebrate ‘Praveshotsav’ in Ashram schools across the Vidarbha region on June 30. He emphasized that students should receive textbooks, uniforms, socks and shoes before the commencement of the academic year. Local public representatives should be invited to participate in the admission festival, he added.

The directions are part of the state government's broader efforts to strengthen tribal welfare programmes and improve educational and livelihood opportunities for tribal communities.

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