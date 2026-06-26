Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Asks MP Sanjay Dina Patil To Express Regret After Alleged Threats To Journalists

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Dina Patil | Facebook

Mumbai: A controversy erupted on Thursday after newly inducted Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil allegedly threatened and abused journalists during an interaction with the media, prompting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ask him to express regret over his remarks.

The incident occurred when journalists questioned Patil about a letter written by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking action against him, as well as about his daughter Rajul Patil's decision to remain with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) despite her father's recent switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena.

According to videos that surfaced on social media, Patil lost his temper during the interaction and allegedly used abusive language while threatening journalists. His remarks triggered sharp reactions from political circles and media organisations.

Attempting to contain the fallout, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defended Patil, saying the MP had no intention of insulting journalists. However, Shinde made it clear that inappropriate remarks could not be justified.

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"I have clearly told Sanjay Dina Patil that if he has made any objectionable remarks, he should express regret," Shinde told reporters outside the state legislature complex. He added that Patil was upset over repeated personal attacks from UBT MP Sanjay Raut and references to family members in political discourse but insisted that he was neither against the media nor hostile towards journalists.

The controversy comes amid escalating tensions between the rival Shiv Sena factions following the recent defection of six MPs to the Shinde camp. Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut had urged police to take action against Patil over his alleged remarks warning political opponents against protesting his defection.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis adopted a cautious stance, stating that he would comment only after obtaining complete information about the incident. "It is wrong to threaten any person," Fadnavis said, while stressing the need to ascertain all facts before drawing conclusions.

According to media reports, the issue was also discussed during a meeting between Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Shinde. Sources indicated that Fadnavis expressed strong displeasure over Patil's statements and warned that such conduct by leaders and office-bearers of alliance partners would not be tolerated within the Mahayuti government.

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