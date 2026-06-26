Bhiwandi Journalists Protest Against MP Sanjay Dina Patil Over Alleged Threats, Seek Police Action

Journalists protest in Bhiwandi, demanding legal action over alleged threats and abusive remarks by MP Sanjay Dina Patil | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 25: Journalists in Bhiwandi staged a strong protest on Thursday against alleged abusive remarks and threats made by Member of Parliament Sanjay Dina Patil towards media personnel.

The controversy gained momentum after a video purportedly showing the MP using offensive language and issuing threats to journalists surfaced on social media, triggering widespread criticism from media circles across Maharashtra.

Journalists Stage Protest

Gathering outside the main entrance of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation headquarters, journalists from various media organisations united in protest, raising slogans and expressing concern over what they described as an attack on press freedom and the dignity of journalists. The demonstrators demanded accountability and called for immediate action against any attempt to intimidate members of the media.

The protest comes amid growing outrage over the alleged incident, with journalists asserting that threats and abusive behaviour directed at media professionals undermine democratic values and the constitutional role of a free press.

Protesters emphasised that journalists perform a vital public service by bringing issues of public importance to light and should be able to carry out their duties without fear or intimidation.

Memorandum Submitted To Police

Following the demonstration, a delegation of journalists met Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pawan Bansode and submitted a memorandum seeking legal action in the matter.

The memorandum urged the police administration to conduct a thorough investigation under the applicable provisions of law, including those relating to the protection and safety of journalists, and to register a case against the concerned individual if the allegations are found to be substantiated.

In their representation to the police, the journalists stated that the alleged use of abusive language and threats against media personnel was unacceptable in a democratic society and amounted to an attempt to suppress independent journalism.

They urged the authorities to treat the matter with the utmost seriousness and ensure that such incidents do not set a precedent for hostility towards the press.

Call For Protection Of Press Freedom

The delegation also highlighted the need for stronger safeguards for journalists, noting that intimidation and verbal attacks can have a chilling effect on media freedom.

They called upon law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law and send a clear message that threats against journalists will not be tolerated.

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A large number of journalists from across Bhiwandi participated in the protest, demonstrating solidarity with media professionals and reiterating their commitment to protecting the independence, dignity and safety of the press.

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