Thane: Journalists Gather Outside TMC To Protest Against MP Sanjay Dinanath Patil |

Thane: Outrage peaked across regional media circles today as hundreds of reporters and press photojournalists gathered outside the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to stage a massive protest. The demonstration was organized to strongly condemn the aggressive, abusive, and threatening behavior of Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Dinanath Patil toward on-field media personnel.

​The immediate trigger for the mass gathering was a viral video clip showing the MP losing his temper during a recent media interaction regarding fast-evolving political developments. Instead of maintaining public decorum, Patil engaged in verbal abuse and issued open threats, telling reporters: "Write whatever you want, broadcast it, record it... otherwise, I will forget that I am an MP."

​Uniting under various digital, print, and electronic journalists' associations, the media fraternity shouted slogans outside the TMC headquarters, demanding an immediate and unconditional public apology from the elected representative. Describing his actions as a blatant display of "mustavalpana" (arrogant defiance), protest leaders labeled the incident an unacceptable overreach of political power and a direct assault on the freedom of the press.

​Beyond the black-ribbon demonstrations, journalistic bodies have submitted formal complaints to the local police administration and the Press Council of India, citing a dangerous rise in intimidation tactics against the press. Regional press clubs have issued a stern warning: if public accountability is not met, a complete media boycott and lockout of the MP's future appearances and press conferences will follow.

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