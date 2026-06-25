Bomb Threat Message Triggers Security Scare At Navi Mumbai International Airport; Nothing Suspicious Found | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A bomb threat message sent through the 'Contact Us' section of the official website of the Navi Mumbai International Airport triggered a major security alert on Wednesday, leading to a one-hour-long search operation by security agencies. However, no bomb or suspicious object was found during the search. Airport Police have registered a case against an unidentified person, and the Cyber Cell has taken over the investigation to trace the sender.

According to police, the threatening message was received at around 7.20 am on June 24 through the airport's official website. The message warned that a bomb had already been placed inside the airport premises and urged authorities to evacuate people immediately.

Following the alert, the Navi Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with ISF personnel and other security agencies, rushed to the airport and launched an extensive search operation across the premises. Security teams thoroughly inspected the area for nearly an hour before declaring it safe.

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Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane of Airport Police Station said the threat was treated with utmost seriousness and all standard security protocols were immediately activated.

"The message was received through the 'Contact Us' section of the airport's official website. Following the alert, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and other security agencies conducted a thorough search of the airport premises. The operation continued for around an hour, but no suspicious object or explosive material was found. A case has been registered against an unidentified person, and the investigation is now being carried out by the Cyber Cell," Rajane said.

Police suspect the message was intended to create panic and disrupt normal operations. Police are examining digital evidence and tracing the IP address and other technical details linked to the message in an effort to identify the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

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