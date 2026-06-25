Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Accused Roshan Suvarna Sent To Police Custody Till June 30

In the recent Mumbai local train murder case, the Borivali Court remanded the accused, Roshan Ramesh Suvarna (30), to police custody until June 30. The Borivali Railway Police had sought seven days of custody; however, the court granted five days. The police argued that the accused attacked the victim with the intention to murder. Meanwhile, the accused's lawyer, Surendra Landge, argued that the passengers had first assaulted the accused, after which he pulled out a knife.

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