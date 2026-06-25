 Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Accused Roshan Suvarna Sent To Police Custody Till June 30
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Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Accused Roshan Suvarna Sent To Police Custody Till June 30

A Borivali court remanded Mumbai local train murder accused Roshan Ramesh Suvarna to police custody until June 30. While the Borivali Railway Police sought seven days of custody, the court granted five. Police argued the stabbing was intentional, whereas the defence claimed passengers had first assaulted Suvarna before he allegedly pulled out a knife.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Accused Roshan Suvarna Sent To Police Custody Till June 30

In the recent Mumbai local train murder case, the Borivali Court remanded the accused, Roshan Ramesh Suvarna (30), to police custody until June 30. The Borivali Railway Police had sought seven days of custody; however, the court granted five days. The police argued that the accused attacked the victim with the intention to murder. Meanwhile, the accused's lawyer, Surendra Landge, argued that the passengers had first assaulted the accused, after which he pulled out a knife.

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