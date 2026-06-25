Mumbai Local Train Murder: Borivali To Mira Road, Then Panvel To Mangaluru — How Accused Roshan Suvarna Tried To Escape Before Arrest - Details Inside |

Mumbai: In a dramatic sequence of events spanning Mumbai, Mira Road and Panvel, the accused in the murder of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar allegedly attempted to flee the city after stabbing the youngster to death inside a Mumbai local train. However, a clue from the logo on his shirt and an extensive CCTV search helped police track him down within 15 hours.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old Roshan Suvarna, a resident of Mira Bhayandar, was arrested from Panvel on Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing that took place inside a Churchgate-Nalasopara fast local train on Tuesday night.

Accused Roshan Reveals Plans About Leaving City

According to police, Roshan worked at a cargo handling company near the airport, where he was involved in barcode-related operations along with his father and brother. During interrogation, Roshan allegedly confessed to the crime and narrated how he moved across multiple locations after the murder in an attempt to escape. Police said Roshan had consumed an entire bottle of rum after work on Tuesday evening before beginning his journey home.

Initially planning to travel by cab from Andheri East due to heavy rain, Roshan later decided to board a local train to avoid traffic congestion. He entered the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nalasopara fast local from Andheri station.

The argument reportedly broke out between Roshan and Mayank Lohar over closing the train door amid heavy rainfall between Andheri and Borivali stations. During the altercation, Roshan allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Mayank in the stomach before fleeing at Borivali station.

Police said Roshan escaped from platform number 6 amid the crowd and immediately headed towards Mira Road by rickshaw. After reaching home, he reportedly took a bath, packed clothes and prepared to flee the city.

Before leaving, he allegedly informed his family that he would 'return soon' and then booked a cab to Panvel. Cops later discovered that Roshan had planned to escape further to Mangaluru and had already booked a bus ticket scheduled to depart at around 3 pm, as reported by Maharashtra Times.

Meanwhile, police launched a massive investigation using footage from nearly 400 CCTV cameras between Churchgate and Nalasopara stations. A breakthrough came after officers spotted the accused in one CCTV clip wearing a shirt bearing his company’s logo.

Using the logo, police traced the cargo company and obtained Roshan’s personal details, including his phone number and address. Technical surveillance and location tracking eventually led officers to Panvel railway station.

Roshan Detained By Cops From Panvel Station

At around 2 pm on Wednesday, a police team reached Panvel and spotted Roshan sitting at the railway station. He was immediately detained and later formally arrested by the Borivali GRP.

Police said Roshan initially asked whether Mayank was still alive. Officers allegedly told him that the victim was undergoing treatment before later informing him about the death and placing him under arrest.

Cops also revealed that Roshan had no prior criminal record. The knife used in the attack had reportedly been purchased from a friend a few days earlier and was kept in his bag until Tuesday night. Police are now questioning the friend to determine why the weapon was given to him.

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