'Hang Him Or Shoot Him In Encounter': 22-Year-Old Mayank Lohar's Brother Demands Death For Accused After Terrifying Mumbai Local Train Murder |

Mumbai: The family of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar, who was allegedly stabbed to death inside a crowded Mumbai local train following an argument over closing the train door during heavy rainfall, has demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.

In an emotional video message shared on social media, Mayank’s elder brother, Mehul Lohar, appealed for justice and said the accused should either be hanged or killed in a police encounter so that such incidents are not repeated.

“Hello everyone, I’m Mehul Lohar, Mayank’s elder brother. I reached home today and the condition of my house is critical. Everyone is emotionally broken down. I just want justice for my brother,” he said in the video.

“Now that the murderer has been caught, either hang him to death or shoot him dead in an encounter. What happened to my brother today should not happen to someone else tomorrow. It is very difficult to see your brother dead in front of your eyes,” he added.

Mayank's Sister Questions Security In Mumbai Local

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns over passenger safety inside Mumbai’s suburban railway network. Mayank’s sister, Megha Lohar, also questioned railway security arrangements and raised concerns over passengers allegedly carrying weapons inside local trains.

“Today this happened to my brother, tomorrow it could happen to someone else’s child. How can an ordinary person roam freely in a local train carrying a knife? If even a few passengers had shown courage, my brother would still be alive today,” she said. She further demanded accountability from railway authorities and police over security lapses inside local trains.

Accused Held After Tracing Through More Than 400 CCTV Cameras

The accused, identified as Roshan Suvarna (30), was arrested within hours after an extensive police operation involving the analysis of footage from more than 400 CCTV cameras installed across railway stations and surrounding city areas.

According to police, investigators tracked CCTV footage from Borivali, Andheri, Mira Road and Nalasopara stations, along with technical surveillance inputs, before identifying the suspect. Police said Suvarna, a resident of Mira Road East, works for a cargo company and is involved in QR code and barcode-related operations.

The shocking murder reportedly took place after a late-night altercation broke out between commuters over whether the train door should remain open or closed amid heavy rains and overcrowding. The accused was eventually traced and detained in the Panvel area in Navi Mumbai on June 24. Officials said he is currently being interrogated and will be produced before a court.

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