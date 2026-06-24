Mumbai Local Train Stabbing Over Door Dispute Kills 22-Year-Old, Accused Arrested After 400-CCTV Hunt | X / @fpjindia

Mumbai: A late-night argument over closing the door of a crowded local train during heavy rainfall ended in a fatal stabbing, leaving a 22-year-old commuter dead and triggering fresh concerns over passenger safety on Mumbai's suburban railway network. The accused, who allegedly attacked the victim inside a moving train and fled, was arrested within hours after an extensive police operation involving the examination of more than 400 CCTV cameras.

Victim Details

The incident took place on the night of June 23 inside the first-class compartment of Train No. 90663, the Churchgate–Nalasopara Fast Local. The victim, Mayank Ramesh Lohar (22), a resident of Virar and a salesman employed with a private company in Andheri, was returning home when an argument reportedly broke out over whether the coach door should remain open or closed during heavy rain.

According to investigators, rainwater was entering the compartment through the open doorway. Mayank allegedly requested another passenger to close the door, leading to a heated exchange. The verbal altercation quickly escalated, and the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Mayank in the abdomen while the train was travelling between Andheri and Borivali stations.

Accused Flees

Fellow passengers immediately rushed to help the injured commuter as the train continued towards Borivali. Before the train came to a complete halt at Platform No. 6 at around 11.04 pm, the accused reportedly jumped off and escaped.

Western Railway's emergency response system was activated immediately after information about the attack was received. Within three minutes of the train's arrival, personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the coach. Medical staff, stretcher teams and porters were mobilised without delay, and the injured passenger was evacuated from the compartment and shifted to the Emergency Medical Room (EMR) at Borivali station.

Hospitalisation and Death

After initial examination, doctors advised that the victim be shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for advanced treatment. An ambulance transported him to the hospital, accompanied by GRP and RPF personnel. However, despite efforts to save him, Mayank succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the complaint, Borivali Railway Police registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A large-scale investigation was launched immediately. Seven teams comprising officers from various railway police stations and the Crime Branch were formed to track down the accused.

CCTV Manhunt

Investigators analysed footage from more than 400 CCTV cameras installed at Borivali, Andheri, Mira Road and Nalasopara stations, as well as surrounding city locations. Using technical surveillance, CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, police identified the suspect as Roshan Suvarna (30), a resident of Mira Road East. Police said Suvarna works in a cargo company and is involved in QR code and barcode-related operations.

The accused was traced and detained from the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai on June 24. He is being interrogated and will be produced before a court on Thursday.

Safety Spotlight

The murder has once again put the spotlight on passenger safety on Mumbai's lifeline, which carries millions of commuters every day. The incident comes barely months after another shocking killing on the suburban railway network. In January, college professor Alok Singh was stabbed to death at Malad railway station following a violent altercation. The professor, who taught at a prominent college in Vile Parle, was attacked on Platforms 1 and 2. The Government Railway Police later arrested 27-year-old Omkar Shinde in connection with the case. Both incidents have intensified concerns about rising violence in and around Mumbai's railway premises.

Rajiv Singhal, a member of the Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), criticised security arrangements on the suburban railway network. "The responsibility for passenger safety lies with the RPF and GRP personnel, but many remain occupied with their mobile phones instead of monitoring suspicious activities. Such incidents continue to occur despite repeated warnings," he said.

Railway Response

Responding to the criticism, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said the incident was unfortunate and a detailed investigation was underway. "Millions of passengers travel on Mumbai's suburban railway network every day. Stations and trains are equipped with CCTV cameras, alarm chains, panic buttons, helpline facilities and security personnel. Although the incident occurred inside a moving train, immediate medical assistance was provided to the injured passenger. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries," he said.

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A video of the stabbing has since surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage and renewed demands for stronger security measures, increased surveillance inside coaches and a greater security presence on Mumbai's suburban railway network.Timeline of Events

10:05 pm: Churchgate–Nalasopara Fast Local (Train No. 90663) departs Churchgate.

10:42 pm: Train reaches Andheri station.

Between Andheri and Borivali: Argument over closing coach door during heavy rain escalates; victim allegedly stabbed.

11:04 pm: Train arrives at Borivali Platform No. 6; accused escapes.

11:07 pm: GRP and RPF personnel reach the coach.

11:10 pm: Medical team, stretcher and support staff arrive.

11:12 pm: Injured passenger evacuated from the coach.

11:22 pm: Victim examined at Emergency Medical Room at Borivali station.

11:42 pm: Shifted to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali by ambulance.

11:52 pm: Ambulance reaches hospital.

June 24: Murder case registered; police launch manhunt.

June 24: More than 400 CCTV cameras examined.

June 24: Accused Roshan Suvarna arrested from Panvel.

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