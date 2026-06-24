Panvel To Host 'Purvaiyya' Musical Evening Celebrating Timeless Hindi Songs By Bengali Composers |

Music lovers in Panvel are set to witness a unique musical celebration as the Shri Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Mandal, presents ‘Purvaiyya’, a special musical evening dedicated to timeless Hindi songs composed by renowned Bengali music directors.

Programme Highlights

The event aims to bring together some of the most memorable melodies from Hindi cinema and offer audiences a nostalgic journey through the rich musical legacy of Bengal's legendary composers.

The programme will feature noted actor and presenter Pushkar Shrotri as the chief narrator and co-organiser. Acclaimed singers Ajit Parab, Archana Gore and Mukta Joshi will perform during the evening, while Yogini Pofale will serve as narrator and co-organiser. The script for the programme has been written by Pravin Joshi.

Free Entry

The musical extravaganza will be held on June 28 at 8 p.m. at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

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Organisers have announced that entry to the event will be completely free of charge. Complimentary passes will be available at the auditorium from June 26 onwards.

Residents and music enthusiasts from Panvel and surrounding areas have been invited to attend the event in large numbers and experience an evening dedicated to some of the finest melodies in Hindi film music.

For further information, interested persons may contact Abhishek Patwardhan on 8668332159 or Chinmay Samel on 8767149203.

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