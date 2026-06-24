BJP Stages Protest At Navi Mumbai Airport Site, Demands Naming After Late Leader DB Patil |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday staged a demonstration near the Navi Mumbai International Airport site, reiterating its demand that the airport be named after people's leader late D.B. Patil.

MLA's Address

During the protest, party leaders and supporters paid tribute to D.B. Patil and renewed their call for the airport to bear his name, describing it as a long-standing public sentiment in Navi Mumbai and Raigad district.

Addressing the gathering, BJP leader and Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur said that naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport after D.B. Patil reflected the aspirations of residents across Navi Mumbai and Raigad. He stated that the demonstration was intended to remind the Central Government of the strong public demand and to urge an early decision on the naming issue.

Wide Representation

The protest witnessed the participation of several BJP leaders and public representatives, including MLA Mahesh Baldi, senior leader and former municipal council president J.M. Mhatre, D.B. Patil's son Atul Patil, BJP North Raigad District President Avinash Koli, former Leader of the House Paresh Thakur, former Opposition Leader Pritam Mhatre, Raigad Zilla Parishad President Mangesh Wakdikar, Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Navi Mumbai Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, and several other elected representatives.

Project-affected persons, local residents, representatives of various organisations, Zilla Parishad members, corporators, Panchayat Samiti members, sarpanches and deputy sarpanches also participated in large numbers.

Participants strongly voiced their demand for naming the airport after D.B. Patil and urged the government to respect public sentiment by taking a positive decision on the issue at the earliest.

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