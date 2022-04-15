Mumbai: Passengers to get free 24x7 inter-terminal coach transfers between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at CSMIA

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has commenced the much-awaited Inter-terminal Coach Transfers for transiting passengers. Launched on Friday, this 24x7 service for passengers which can be availed for free between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of CSMIA.

In this free-of-cost Inter-terminal coach transfer, which will first commence with just coaches in the beginning, and gradually be ramped up further, while being available to all the passengers round the clock. These inter-terminal coaches will be running between departure gate 2 at Terminal 1 and at Terminal 2 Level P4, Ground Transportation Lobby (GTL) Lane 1, Gate 4, as well as between departure gate 2 at Terminal 1 and departure lane 3– Gate 4 and 5.

The airport authorities said in a statement that the carefully planned itinerary of the coaches would allow a smooth and seamless pick-up and drop-off to the passengers from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 where the coach again would bring back the next set of passengers from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 with the same ease and comfort.

Earlier, the CSMIA has started a dedicated domestic-to-domestic passenger and crew member transfer facility within the terminal, which will lead to reduced congestion and transit time at Terminal 2. The transfer facility has requisite security screening infrastructure, along with pre-embarkation security checks conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force.

With this effort, the CSMIA ensures each passenger passing by the terminals of the airport gets to live a world-class travel experience with the premium and best-in-class services at CSMIA.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 08:08 PM IST