Mumbai: In a relief to commuters, BEST to run 24 AC bus services between Terminal 1 and 2 of CSMIA

In a major relief to passengers going to the airport, the BEST will be running 24 AC bus services between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport from April 7. This is important as many times people by mistake go to T1 instead of T2 and vis-a-vis. At the last moment auto rickshaws and taxis are hard to find.

According to BEST officials, they will be running this special bus service connecting the two terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Thursday. This is mainly because people heading to the airport get confused about the departure of flights whether it is from T1 domestic or T2 international of Mumbai airport.

“We will be starting our new air conditioned bus services connecting the domestic and international terminals of Mumbai airport from Thursday,” said a BEST official.

These AC bus services will be available for 24 hours and buses shall run between the two terminals every 20-30 minutes depending on the time of the day when movements of flights are more or less. The BEST shall be charging Rs 50 as fixed fares for each trip which will be inclusive of luggage.

At present the BEST has bus stops outside both terminals of Mumbai airport; however these are for bus routes that take passengers to other parts of the city and suburbs as well. There is no dedicated bus route connecting the two terminals of Mumbai airport, which is a welcome move.

The alternative transportation of auto rickshaws and taxis could be a costly affair as either the passengers have to take prepaid auto and taxi after booking the ride from the airport irrespective of the distance and destination. Or walk all the way outside to catch an auto rickshaw or taxi, with every chance of the driver overcharging the passenger considering the urgency with which they are heading to the terminal so that they do not miss their flight.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:51 AM IST