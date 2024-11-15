Mumbai: Passenger Services Resume At BKC Metro Station After Fire Incident Near Gate A4; No Injuries Reported

Fire at BKC Metro Station Contained, Services Resume Without Injuries | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has stated that a fire broke out on Friday, November 15, 2024, at around 1 PM near the non-operational A4 Entry/Exit of the BKC Metro Station, which is still under construction.

This incident caused smoke to leak into the operational part of the station. As a precautionary measure, operations at BKC station were temporarily halted to ensure passenger safety. However, metro services between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Colony continued as usual.

“The Mumbai Fire Brigade quickly brought the situation under control. Senior officials from both MMRC and DMRC are present at the site to oversee the response. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported. The fire has been completely extinguished, and metro services resumed normal operations after receiving clearance from the Fire Department at 2:45 PM. We regret any inconvenience caused to our valued passengers,” MMRC said in a statement.

The Metro 3, known as the Aqua Line, recently completed its first month of operations, marking a significant milestone in Mumbai's urban transportation landscape. This underground metro line, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, 2024, began operations on October 7, and has since generated a ridership of 612,913 passengers up to November 5.

The Aqua Line has been a game-changer in addressing one of Mumbai’s most pressing issues: traffic congestion. With its 27 underground stations, the Aqua Line offers a faster and more reliable alternative to road transport, significantly reducing travel time across some of the city's most congested areas.

Commuters can now traverse the 12.34 km stretch from Aarey Colony to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in just under an hour, a journey that previously took over two hours by road.

The project has created numerous jobs during its construction phase and continues to provide employment opportunities for its operation and maintenance. The improved connectivity is expected to spur economic activities around the metro stations, encouraging businesses and boosting local economies.