 Mumbai: Passenger Services At BKC Metro Station Suspended As Fire Breaks Out Near Gate A4
A fire broke out at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station on Friday at 1:09 PM. The fire, originating in the basement at a depth of around 40-50 feet, has reportedly spread to wooden storage and furniture in the vicinity.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The BKC station of Mumbai Metro Line 3 was temporarily closed on Friday after a fire was reported outside Entry/Exit A4.

The official handle of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) shared the information in a social media post regarding the station's closure.

"Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station. The Fire Brigade is on the job. For passenger safety, we have paused services. Senior officers of MMRC and DMRC are on-site. Please proceed to Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding. Thank you for your understanding," the post read.

According to reports, a fire erupted at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station on Friday at 1:09 PM. The fire, originating in the basement at a depth of around 40-50 feet, has reportedly spread to wooden storage and furniture in the vicinity.

