Mumbai: Passenger Services At BKC Metro Station Suspended As Fire Breaks Out Near Gate A4

Representational Image

The BKC station of Mumbai Metro Line 3 was temporarily closed on Friday after a fire was reported outside Entry/Exit A4.

The official handle of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) shared the information in a social media post regarding the station's closure.

With an eye on the assembly polls, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Phase 1 of the BKC-to-Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3.



However, passenger services at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station have been temporarily suspended due to a fire incident near Entry/Exit A4.… pic.twitter.com/WQhcRWnJit — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) November 15, 2024

"Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station. The Fire Brigade is on the job. For passenger safety, we have paused services. Senior officers of MMRC and DMRC are on-site. Please proceed to Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding. Thank you for your understanding," the post read.

🚨 Notice: Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station. Fire Brigade is on the job. For passenger safety, we have paused services. Senior Officers of MMRC & DMRC are at site. Please proceed… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) November 15, 2024

According to reports, a fire erupted at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station on Friday at 1:09 PM. The fire, originating in the basement at a depth of around 40-50 feet, has reportedly spread to wooden storage and furniture in the vicinity.