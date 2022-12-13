Mumbai: Partially vaccinated child dies of measles

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Mumbai: Another suspected measles death was reported on Dec 12. The child, aged four, was a resident of Sakinaka and partially immunised. With this, the number of deaths due to measles in Mumbai has risen to 13, of which eight are confirmed deaths, while five are suspected cases. Moreover, two new hotspots have been detected in the city.

A doctor said the child who died on Dec 12 had developed fever and a rash all over the body on Dec 9, following which she was admitted to a BMC hospital. She was later shifted to ICU as her condition deteriorated. She could not be revived despite resuscitative measures. “The cause of death was acute respiratory failure due to bronchopneumonia with measles,” the doctor said.

Meanwhile, the city has recorded 61 outbreaks until now, with 462 confirmed cases. BMC’s Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “Out of the total 2,35,878 children aged nine months to five years in 65 health posts, 34,781 (14.74%) have been given the additional measles dose. Moreover, 1,100 (20.78%) of the total 5,293 children aged six to nine months in 21 health posts were given the zero dose.”