Mumbai: Parsi Panchayat And Colaba Church To Hold Memorial Events In Honour Of Ratan Tata On October 27 & November 8

Members of Ratan Tata's family are expected to attend the meeting at the Rustom Baug grounds, Byculla,at 5.30 pm on Sunday, October 27, to honour and recall his extraordinary life. Padma Vibhushan Ratan Naval Tata, a cherished member of the Parsi community and a national icon, passed away on October 9. A memorial holy mass will be held at the Holy Name Cathedral, Colaba, on November 8 at 6.30 pm as a month's mind service. The programme will be open for all.

The gathering at Byculla, organised by the Bombay Parsi Panchayet (BPP), will be a time for people to share their memories of a man whose life was a remarkable journey. Through heartfelt stories from his life narrated by people who worked with him and knew him personally, we will celebrate the legacy of a remarkable soul who will forever remain in our hearts, the BPP said in a statement.

Though the meeting is for Parsi-Zoroastrians, BPP chairperson Viraf Mehta said others can join. "We are expecting members from the Tata family. Tata was always a very secular person and he was involved with trusts that helped everyone, irrespective of the community," said Mehta.

Mehta added that Tata dedicated his life to the advancement of India’s industrial landscape and was a visionary whose influence as a leader extended far beyond realms of the corporate world.

The BPP said that Tata's unwavering commitment to social responsibility and community welfare touched countless lives. He believed in the power of transforming industries through innovative practices while always prioritising adoption of human-centric ethical practices. Throughout his life, Tata embodied the values we hold dear in our community - compassion, humility, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. From his philanthropic efforts to his personal kindness, he inspired us all to strive for a better tomorrow, the trust said.