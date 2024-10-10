Mumbai: Ratan Tata's Last Rites Held At Worli Municipal Crematorium Amid Shift In Parsi Funeral Practices

Ratan Tata | Instagram

Mumbai: The last rites of Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Group, was conducted on Thursday at the Worli municipal crematorium where the Parsis have built a prayer hall.

Tata is among many eminent Parsis in recent years who have been cremated and not consigned to the Tower of Silence at Malabar Hill. In April, for the first time in the recorded history of the 350-year-old Bombay Parsi Punchayet, the central trust of Parsi-Zoroastrians, the body of its former chairman Minoo Shroff was cremated at Worli cemetery and not given a traditional funeral. In 2022, the body of Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons who died in a car accident, was cremated at the same cemetery.

The Tower of Silence was built more than three centuries ago by Parsi philanthropists who wanted to replicate the sky burials of ancient Persia from where they had come to India a millennium ago. When India’s vulture population was nearly decimated in the late twentieth century, the efficacy of the system was severely tested.

As bodies took longer time to decompose in the absence of carrion birds, a group of prominent Parsis started a campaign for a crematorium in the 50-acre wooded Malabar Hill cemetery but their request was rejected. The Tower of Silence management also banned families of those who opted for cremation from using their prayer halls for the four-day after-death rituals.

A member of the Prayer Hall Trust said that when the bunglis (prayer halls) at the Tower of Silence became out of bounds for those who opted for cremation, they had no option but to create an alternative space. The prayer hall at the Worli municipal crematorium was the result of the exigency.

The prayer hall was established in 2015 with the help of former municipal commissioner and fellow Parsi Jamshed Kanga. Funerals could be conducted at the municipal crematorium and the prayers at the hall. The hall is not exclusively used by Parsis and is available to other groups.

Though opinion varies on the facility's success, the number of Parsis opting for cremations has nearly doubled during the period. The Prayer Hall Trust, which manages the facility, said that out of the average 650 funerals in Parsi-Zoroastrian community in Mumbai annually, between 100 and 120 were cremations. Before the Prayer Hall was set up, it is estimated that 7-8% of funerals among Parsis in Mumbai were cremations. It is now estimated that between 15-20% of all funerals now take place at crematoriums.