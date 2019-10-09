Mumbai: Panvel-CSMT local train catches fire at Vashi Station; watch video

On Wednesday, during rush hour a Panvel-CSMT local caught fire at Vashi station. No injuries have been reported. The incident took place at around 9:30 am. Local services running on harbour line were delayed for 10 minutes.
Heavy smoke was seen rising in the pantograph (apparatus on the roof of an electric train, tram or electric bus to collect power through contact with an overhead line) after overhead equipment tripped upon the Harbour line at Mumbai's Vashi station.
The Central Railway has said that CSMT-Panvel local flashed due to discarded bag thrown by unknown person on pantograph. "Pantograph of PL-49 CSMT-Panvel local flashed due to discarded bag thrown by unknown person on pantograph of PL-49 local at Vashi station. Train detained for 12 minutes from 09.28 hrs at Vashi station. Rake withdrawn and sent to Car shed for safety reasons," Central Railway said in Tweet.
According to the Central Railway, flames were seen rising out of the pantograph. The flames, however, were soon extinguished by the railway staff at the station. The Central Railway also claimed that all the services are functioning normally now.
