Mumbai local catches fire at Vashi Station: What is a pantograph and how exactly did the flame start?

A pantograph atop one of the coaches of a CSMT-Panvel local train caught fire on Wednesday morning at Vashi station, nobody was injured in the incident. The minor fire triggered when an unidentified person hurled a discarded bag at the pantograph of a coach when the train was entering the station around 9:30 am.

So what is a pantograph? Pantograph is a is an apparatus mounted on the roof of an electric train, tram or electric bus to collect power through contact with an overhead line.