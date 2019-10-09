Mumbai local catches fire at Vashi Station: What is a pantograph and how exactly did the flame start?

A pantograph atop one of the coaches of a CSMT-Panvel local train caught fire on Wednesday morning at Vashi station, nobody was injured in the incident. The minor fire triggered when an unidentified person hurled a discarded bag at the pantograph of a coach when the train was entering the station around 9:30 am.
So what is a pantograph? Pantograph is a is an apparatus mounted on the roof of an electric train, tram or electric bus to collect power through contact with an overhead line.
The incident affected the services on Harbour line (CSMT to Panvel) for a brief period. "Pantograph of PL-49 CSMT-Panvel local flashed due to discarded bag thrown by unknown person on pantograph of PL-49 local at Vashi station. Train detained for 12 minutes from 09.28 hrs at Vashi station. Rake withdrawn and sent to Car shed for safety reasons," CR tweeted.
Minor flames were seen rising out of the pantograph and were soon extinguished by the railway staff at the station. No injuries reported so far by the local authorities. All the services have been resumed.
