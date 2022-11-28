Mumbai: Over 40 high-end phones stolen at DJ Snake concert

DJ Snake (Twitter account) |

Mumbai: More than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen by unidentified persons during the DJ Snake concert at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday. The police are screening CCTV footage to track the accused responsible for the mass theft on Saturday night.

The event was held at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ground, where hundreds of people had purchased tickets for the French music producer's concert and the venue was packed, the police said.

According to an official, the police have filed four to five FIRs under section 379 (punishment for theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the phones were reported stolen or misplaced at the venue.

Meanwhile, some of the victims took to Twitter to express their displeasure and even tagged their complaints to the post of DJ snake which he uploaded after the event.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Four injured in two accidents on Palm Beach Road