Navi Mumbai: Four injured in two accidents on Palm Beach Road

Navi Mumbai: At least four people suffered injuries after being hit by a car and a motorcycle in two different accidents on Palm Beach Road in Ghansoli recently.

A motor training school car is seen hitting two morning walkers in Sector 15 Ghansoli in a video captured by a society CCTV camera.The video was tweeted by multiple Twitter users, who expressed shock over the incident. According to the police, both morning walkers received injuries. However, they are out of danger.

Though the civic body has not allowed joggers to use Palm Beach Road, many locals as well as many aspirants for government jobs use this street for morning runs.

Motorbike scooter jumped the traffic signal

In another accident that took place on Saturday around 9.30 pm to 10 pm, a motorbike scooter jumped the traffic signal near Vazirani Sports Complex in Nerul and hit another scooter going towards Juinagar from Belapur. In the accident, a delivery boy who was riding the scooter and the pillion rider suffered injuries.

According to police, the delivery boy, identified as Prathmesh Sawant, 19, a resident of Juinagar, suffered injuries and his leg was fractured. The pillion rider, identified as Arjun Prajapati, also sustains minor injuries, and they are admitted to Dr DY Patil Hospital in Nerul.

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, who was crossing the stretch at that time, noticed the crowd, stopped his car, and arranged for an ambulance. Naik left for home only after the injured were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The police registered a case against the scooter driver under sections 279, 336, 337 and 338 of IPC and section 184 of the IT Act. The police said that two other people riding on the scooter that hit another also received minor injuries.