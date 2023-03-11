Mumbai: Orlem, Chandivali residents suffer from respiratory ailments following poor air quality | Pixabay

Around 650 residents across Mumbai have written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal complaining about the city's worsening air pollution.

Mumbai's air quality has been between the "poor" to "very poor" categories over the past few weeks and it surpassed Delhi to become the most polluted city.

It also fuelled health concerns with many experiencing different kinds of ailments due to the poor air quality.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Orlem resident Irene D’Souza suffered from severe vomiting and shivers and had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SRV Hospital.

After multiple tests, doctors concluded that she was suffering from pneumonia.

When doctors asked if she lived near a construction site, D'Souza realised that an RMC (Ready Mix Concrete) plant had opened in her neighbourhood, causing severe dust and air pollution inside her home.

Besides Irene, her seven-year-old granddaughter Elia was put on antibiotics due to allergies and respiratory ailments.

The increased construction of new buildings and redevelopment of old buildings, particularly in the aftermath of a pandemic, has resulted in an exponential increase in cement consumption.

Any particle smaller than 0.5 microns stays suspended in the atmosphere for much longer.

Cement particles can be hazardous if inhaled

Cement particles are typically between 0.1 and 0.3 microns in size, allowing them to linger in the atmosphere for much longer, which means they are hazardous if inhaled and longer exposure can cause serious problems.

Not far from Irene and Elia, Liesl Valladares' three children, aged 15 to 21, were also rushed to Adarsh hospital between March 6 and March 9 due to severe allergies. Doctors advised Liesl to close the windows, use air purifiers, or even relocate until this plant is no longer operational.

According to residents, the RMC plant opened in November or December. With hospitalisations and respiratory illnesses becoming more common, Orlem residents have written multiple letters requesting action to the P/North ward of BMC. Residents have stated that if no action is taken, they will file a petition with the Bombay High Court.

The situation is similar in Chandivali as well.

Residents of the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) and Shapoorji Pallonji Vicinia have also raised concerns about the RMC plant in their neighbourhood, which is causing severe health problems.

The CCWA has written letters to the MPCB and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requesting that the plant be shut down. With no response, the association sent another letter signed by more than 150 residents to both agencies on Friday, reiterating their demand.