Mumbai: Optional CET for FYJC admission to be conducted on August 21

On Monday, MSBSHSE released a circular stating, "The optional CET will be conducted via offline mode from 11am to 1pm on August 21, 2021, for admission to Class 11 FYJC for the academic year 2021-22. Students can register on http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/ starting from 11.30pm on July 20 till July 26, 2021."

Class 10 students of different boards including, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and international boards can appear for this optional CET in order to secure admission to Class 11 FYJC. The examination will be based on certain topics of the state board Class 10 syllabus.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of MSBSHSE said, "Students of private boards who have not received their Class 10 results yet can register and apply for the optional CET. Students will be given admission to Class 11 based on their CET scores."

Students appearing for optional CET will be given first preference for admission to Class 11 FYJC based on their CET scores. Admissions will then be given to the remaining students on the basis of merit, as per marks scored through Class 10 assessment method and depending on the vacancy of seats in junior colleges.

The optional CET will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQ) for 100 marks with questions for 25 marks each in English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences subjects. The examination will be conducted by Optical Mark Reading (OMR) method for two hours.

MSBSHSE said, "Students will be given admit cards online, which can be downloaded. The examination will be conducted via offline mode at schools and junior colleges that will be used as examination centres. Patil said, "Results of the optional CET will be declared by August-end."