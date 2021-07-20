Maharashtra Class 11 CET: Attention students! Registrations for FYJC entrance begin on cet.mh-ssc.ac.in

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. However, for admissions to junior colleges, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET).

As the results of Class 10 exams have been declared, students were now waiting for the dates of CET for Class 11 admission. Ending the uncertainty over the CET for Class 11 admissions, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday informed that the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be conducted offline on August 21, 2021.

Application window is open and students can apply on cet.mh-ssc.ac.in till July 26. The website which was crashed, has started to work now, however, it is slow.

On Monday, MSBSHSE released a circular stating, "The optional CET will be conducted via offline mode from 11am to 1pm on August 21, 2021, for admission to Class 11 FYJC for the academic year 2021-22. Students can register on http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/ starting from 11.30 am on July 20 till July 26, 2021."

Class 10 students of different boards including, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and international boards can appear for this optional CET in order to secure admission to Class 11 FYJC. The examination will be based on certain topics of the state board Class 10 syllabus.

Students appearing for optional CET will be given first preference for admission to Class 11 FYJC based on their CET scores. Admissions will then be given to the remaining students on the basis of merit, as per marks scored through Class 10 assessment method and depending on the vacancy of seats in junior colleges.

The optional CET will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQ) for 100 marks with questions for 25 marks each in English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences subjects. The examination will be conducted by Optical Mark Reading (OMR) method for two hours.

MSBSHSE said, "Students will be given admit cards online, which can be downloaded. The examination will be conducted via offline mode at schools and junior colleges that will be used as examination centres. Patil said, "Results of the optional CET will be declared by August-end."

(With inputs from Ronald Rodrigues)