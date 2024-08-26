Mumbai: Oppn Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Criticises MPCB Chairman’s Unannounced Inspection At Mercedes-Benz Plant In Pune

Opposition Leader In State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar | File Image

Opposition Leader in the State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar objected to the inspection conducted by MPCB Chairman at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan.

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, Pune, has been operational for 15 years. On August 23, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Chairman Siddhesh Kadam conducted an inspection of the plant, during which violations of regulations were reportedly observed, according to an MPCB tweet.

However, there was no notice issued to the plant prior to this visit. Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar questioned on X why Chairman Siddhesh Kadam, accompanied by 35 officials, inspected the plant without issuing a notice. He raised concerns about Kadam's experience in environmental regulations and the appropriateness of such a large inspection team, noting that only four were government officials, while 31 were private individuals.

Wadettiwar also questioned if Kadam was there for a photoshoot, given the plant’s prohibition on photography, and why the MPCB’s tweet about the visit was later deleted. He argued that, with significant projects scarce in Maharashtra, causing trouble for existing industries in this manner is inappropriate.