'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme: Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Condemns Government's Rollout As Breach Of Legislative Privilege

Vijay Wadettiwar |

Mumbai: A political storm has brewed following the announcement and implementation of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, which promises Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 21-60. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled the scheme during a recent interim budget session, sparking allegations of electoral tactics by the opposition ahead of the Assembly elections.

Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress party has vehemently criticized the timing and execution of the scheme, accusing the government of using it as a pre-election lure. Wadettiwar condemned the move, stating, "This scheme is a blatant attempt to sway voters before the elections.

The government is using taxpayers' money to attract votes." He further announced plans to file a breach of privilege proposal in the legislature, asserting that issuing a government resolution (GR) without prior assembly approval violates legislative rights. The controversy intensified as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar defended the scheme's rollout.

Chief Minister Shinde, amidst receiving gratitude from women for the initiative, emphasized the scheme's potential benefits starting July 1. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar underscored the scheme's inclusion in the interim budget, indicating legal pathways for its implementation. However, opposition leader Wadettiwar countered these claims, alleging procedural shortcuts and insufficient legislative scrutiny. Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai defended the government's actions, dismissing opposition criticisms as baseless. "The government followed all legal protocols in introducing the scheme. This opposition outcry is motivated by fear of losing women voters,"

Desai remarked, pointing out perceived failures of past administrations in addressing women's welfare. In response to the uproar, Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil raised concerns over the scheme's rollout amidst pending legislative approval. "The Chief Minister's eagerness to claim credit prematurely undermines the legislative process. We must uphold democratic norms,"

Patil asserted, highlighting procedural irregularities and the potential for voter manipulation. The eligibility criteria specified in the GR have also come under scrutiny. Critics argue that stringent income and family conditions may exclude deserving beneficiaries. Wadettiwar criticized, "The scheme's criteria are so restrictive that many women who genuinely need support will be left out."

With the Assembly elections looming, the scheme's implementation and its political ramifications are set to dominate legislative debates. As the opposition prepares to challenge its legality and intent, Maharashtra braces for heightened political maneuvering and public scrutiny in the months ahead.

Eligibility Criteria: -

Women who are already receiving benefits from any other government cash transfer scheme are not eligible for this initiative.

The family income must be below Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

No member of the applicant's family should be an income tax payer.

Women aged 21 to 60 years are eligible. Applications for the scheme will begin on July 1, and after evaluation, the first installment will be paid on August 14.