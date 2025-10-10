Mumbai One App Sees 32,000 Downloads On Day One, But Metro 3 Commuters Face Mobile Network Blackout

'Mumbai One', the new mobile app offering tickets for various public transport tickets in the city under one roof, witnessed an overwhelming response on its first day. | File Pic

Mumbai: 'Mumbai One', the new mobile app offering tickets for various public transport tickets in the city under one roof, witnessed an overwhelming response on its first day, with around 32,000 users downloading the app by 5.30pm on Thursday. The app was made available for download starting at 5am.

Metro 3 Faces Mobile Blackout on Launch

However, the commuters of Metro 3 (Aqua line), which commenced the much awaited operations on Thursday, complained lack of access to digital ticketing solutions, including Mumbai One, citing a mobile network blackout across the newly opened stretch. The issue affected passengers across all major telecom networks, rendering them unable to make calls, access mobile data or use UPI-based payment apps.

Many took to social media to express their discontent, citing long queues at ticket counters and difficulty in contacting family or colleagues. The blackout has cast a shadow on the operational readiness of Mumbai’s first fully underground metro, which was inaugurated on Wednesday by PM Narendra Modi amid much fanfare. As digital ticketing platforms were “inaccessible”, passengers struggled to buy tickets at several stations.

One App. Limitless Journeys.



Mumbai One App — India’s first Common Mobility App, developed by the @MMRDAOfficial, is now live.



Scan this QR code and experience a whole new way to travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



👉 From Andheri to Airoli, Bandra to Belapur,… pic.twitter.com/AHssQilL74 — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) October 9, 2025

“This highlights the critical need for robust mobile infrastructure within underground transit systems,” said a transport expert, adding that while teething problems are expected in any new project of this scale, it is hoped that the issue will be resolved promptly.

Despite repeated attempts, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd did not respond to queries regarding the connectivity issue.

The 'Mumbai One' app received mixed reviews. While many hailed the app as a game-changer, others pointed out “technical glitches and user experience limitations”. An X user, Karan Chandan, claimed that updates to certain apps are still pending. “Alternatively, you can buy tickets on the Metro Connect 3 app or the Mumbai One app, however, the new phase still isn’t updated on the app.

Return ticket option should be added for suburban ASAP. It is so commonly used ticket type



On positive side the app is not lagging at all today



Another great feature is it shows schedule from the ticket booking screen itself. Good stuff by @MMRDAOfficial @MMMOCL_Official https://t.co/uN32ZHQpEE pic.twitter.com/DvlesPepiG — Akshay Marathe (@akshaywcam1) October 10, 2025

Mumbai One App Lauded for User-Friendliness

However, S Sharma, another early user of the app, had a different view. “The app is very user-friendly. It’s a must-use app for everyone,” he said. Another user, Sameera, said, “The app appears to be easy to operate. It not only shows the best route to a destination but also details the walking distance, bus numbers, train platforms and more.”

