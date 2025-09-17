 Mumbai On High Alert After Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; Police Launch Investigation
HomeMumbaiMumbai On High Alert After Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai On High Alert After Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai Police were placed on high alert in the early hours of Wednesday after a hotel in Andheri East received a bomb threat call. The control room promptly relayed the information to the Sahar Police Station.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai On High Alert After Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call; Police Launch Investigation | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police were on high alert in the early hours of Wednesday after a hotel in Andheri East received a bomb threat call. The caller, speaking in Hindi, reportedly threatened to "blow up Mumbai" and claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the hotel premises.

The threat came to light when Apoorva Parekh, the Deputy Security Officer at Arika Hotel, informed authorities about the disturbing call, as reported by Lokmat. According to Parekh, the hotel’s landline received a call from an unknown individual who issued the bomb threat. The hotel management immediately alerted the police.

article-image

The Mumbai Police control room quickly passed the information to the Sahar Police Station. Following standard protocol, local police teams, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), reached the hotel and began a thorough inspection of the premises, as reported. The Crime Branch and senior police officials were also briefed about the situation.

Taking the threat seriously, authorities swiftly increased security around the hotel and conducted checks as per the established standard operating procedures. Police are currently in the process of tracing the mobile number used to make the call to identify the caller.

article-image

Officials noted that the threat may have been either a hoax or a calculated attempt to incite panic. Authorities have launched a full investigation to trace the origin of the call and ascertain the motive behind it.

