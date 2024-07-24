Mumbai Observes Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi: Devotees Fast And Worship Lord Ganesha For Deliverance From Difficulties | Representational Image

Mumbai: Today is Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi, an important day Hindu calendar dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi or the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark phase) of the lunar month of Ashadha. The day is also known by other names, Krishna Chaturthi, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi or Sakat Chauth.

The term "Sankashti" means deliverance from difficult situations and devotees observe a fast on this day to overcome troubles and problems, said Brahmashri Maruti Vadhyar, a Vedic pandit from Chembur. "The festival is celebrated all over the country, but has special significance in Mumbai and Maharashtra because of the city's Siddhivinayak temple and the Astha Vinayak (the eight Ganesh temples in the state). Ganesh is Maharashtra's Aradhya Devata (favourite deity)," said Vadhyar.

Devotees fast from dawn to dusk, praying for the fulfillment of their wishes."Lord Ganesha is a giver of boons in the Kaliyug era," added Vadhyar who added that the appearance of the moon is important for prayers to Lord Ganesha on this day.

Lord Ganesha, known as Pratham Pujya, is the first deity to be worshipped in any Hindu religious ritual. He is known as Vignaharta or removal of obstacles. However, invoking Ganpati Ji's name before starting any task ensures auspicious outcomes. Pandit Saiprasad Kulkarni, a priest, said that Sankashti is a special day for worship of Lord Ganesha. "People fast, offer puja, and visit temples. This is a special day to get blessings from the deity m," said Kulkarni.

Rituals on the day include an early rise, ritual bath, cleaning of the homes to let in the natural elements, and worship of the deity. The day's fast ends with prayers.