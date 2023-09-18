Deva Shree Ganesha To Gajanana: Bollywood Songs That Will Get You Into The Spirit Of Ganesh Chaturthi | Photo Via Instagram

The much-awaited festival is finally here! This year, Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav will be celebrated on September 19, 2023. It is a 10-day Hindu festival, which will end on September 28.

To get you into the spirit of Ganpathi, check out the list of Bollywood songs that will set the mood for Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale

Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale is from Amitabh Bachchan's blockbuster movie Agneepath. It is sung by Anupama Deshpande, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Sudesh Bhonsle. It is an adieu to Ganesha in a musical way.

Morya Re

Morya Re is from the album Don - The Chase Begins Again, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It is sung by Shaan and composed by Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa and Shankar Mahadevan. This song will definitely get you in the spirit of the festival

Jalwa

Jalwa is sung by Earl D'Souza and Wajid Ali, from Salman Khan's film, Wanted, which was released in the year 2009. It is something you simply cannot miss.

Deva Shree Ganesha

Deva Shree Ganesha is voiced by Ajay-Atul from Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath. You should definitely add this to your playlist today itself.

Sadda Dil Vi Tu

Sadda Dil Vi Tu is a song by Hard Kaur and Sachin–Jigar from the film, ABCD - Any Body Can Dance. This song is one of the greatest selections for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Gajanana

Gajanana sung by Prashant Ingole, Sukhwinder Singh and Shreyas Puranik. It is from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's film, Bajirao Mastani. This track will give you all the feels to celebrate this festival.

Bappa

Bappa is sung by Vishal Dadlani from the film, Banjo and it will get you in the spirit of the festival.

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya sung by Amit Mishra from Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2. It has catchy beats and will surely make you groove.

Vighnaharta

Vighnaharta is sung by Ajay Gogavale from ANTIM - The Final Truth. It is dedicated to Bappa and features entrancing vocals.

