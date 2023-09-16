Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: From Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon And Kangana Ranaut, Take Inspiration From These Divas To Plan Your Look For The Pooja

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023
‘Tis the season of festival and if you are in Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi is a day you don’t want to miss slaying in style. It's time to put on your best ethnic wear and welcome Bappa in style. Designer and Fashion consultant Anu Mehra, Founder of Charisma by Anu Mehra suggests some looks inspired from Bollywood actors to ease your confusion
Look inspired by Alia Bhatt's Rocky aur Raani ki Prem Kahani: Find a gorgeous flowy Chiffon sari in blending hues paired with a velvet deep neck blouse. Complete your look with a pair of hanging earrings, a tiny bindi, kajal, and pink lipstick
Sara Ali Khan's Ethnic Sharara look: Sara Ali Khan has been sporting gorgeous flowy shararas, and you can certainly take some inspiration to pick your perfect Ganpati celebration outfit. Minimal makeup, ear studs, a statement ring, and juttis would perfectly highlight the stunner in you
Kriti Sanon in Simple Cotton Kurta: While deciding on your outfit for Ganesh Chaturthi, you may take a cue from Kriti Sanon. A simple cotton kurta with an interesting lacy dupatta you can style the look with silver earrings and a Bindi
Desi Barbie Shanaya Kapoor: A bright pink Anarkali with soothing white embroidery at the border and pants inspired by Shanaya Kapoor's recent look is something you can opt for. Pair it with pearl earrings and light makeup with a bindi and gorgeous shimmery juttis
Comfortable and Classy like Kangana Ranaut: You may pick an organic cotton suit like the kind that the Queen star likes to wear with a sheer organza dupatta. Complete the look with dewy makeup, minimal accessories like pearl studs, and a matching pair of sandals
