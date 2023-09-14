7 Times Birthday Boy Ayushmann Khurrana Charmed Everyone With His Sartorial Dressing Choices

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 39th birthday today, that is on September 14. The Bollywood actor is not only known for his acting chops but also, for his sartorial dressing choices. From rocking blazer suits to casual wear, the dapper actors knows how to slay in all looks
Ayushmann looks charming in tee-shirt and jeans with a winter jacket over it and sunglasses
When in doubt, pair a blazer and a trouser in the same colour with a casual tee or vest. Wear a funky chain and pendant. Wrist watch is a must accessory
Co-ord sets are in trend these days. Dream Girl actor paired a co-ord set- a jacket and casual pant with a tee and he looks absolutely adorable
Going for a safari? Take inspiration from Ayushmann for the jungle adventure look
The style icon looks his all time best in this outfit with perfectly matched shoes
This unconventional dressing choice of the actor is the one; we simply loved!
