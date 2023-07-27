7 Alia Bhatt's Inspired Chiffon Sarees From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani For That Graceful Look

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 27, 2023
Alia Bhatt is giving major fashion goals with her saree looks in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and also, during movie promotions. This multi-coloured chiffon saree worn by Alia would look extremely gorgeous on any woman especially the lace on the border makes it even more attractive. You can accessorise it with long oxidised earrings
Read and pink combination is eye captivating. A saree like this should be paired with a sleeveless strap blouse and matching earrings. Kohl-rimmed eyes will definitely, add up to the entire look making you look even more attractive
How about wearing a plain saree with different colour border? Try something like Alia
Black sequin striped sarees look extremely glamorous. The diva paired it with a black sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline that further add omph to the look
While not everyone can ace a multi-colour blouse with a multi-coloured saree, Alia Bhatt did that so effortlessly. You can also, take a cue from the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress to style your saree look
Alia is a sight to behold in this plain yellow chiffon saree. The nose ring and oxidized earrings goes perfectly with her saree look
Alia Bhatt perfectly paired pink and black in this saree outfit
