10 Women’s Blazer Suits To Look Bold And Beautiful On Any Occasion

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 14, 2023
Two Button Blazer Suit: You can pair this blazer with the same colour crop top like Aditi Rao Hydari or normal length top or any other matching colour especially white colour. This outfit will make you look powerful and it will be easy for you to put across your point when it comes to office presentations and meetings
Lace Suit: Ditch the normal traditional ethnic wear for your friends wedding and try this suit instead for an unconventional yet stylish look
Bralette Suit: like Ananya Panday is a deconstructed suit because it has three pieces to the full set- trousers, a blazer and a bralette. This would be an excellent pick for a coastal party
Heavy Embroidered Suit or Shimmery Suit: like the one worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks glamorous and could be an ideal choice for a sangeet function or any wedding festivity
Deep-V Neckline Blazer Suit: like the one worn by Deepika Padukone can be paired with a bandeau top or anyways. You can even style it with a statement necklace
Floral Suit: like Karisma Kapoor is definitely an investment but could be worth it if your calendar is booked with weddings, bachelorettes, bridal showers and parties
Oversized Unconventional Blazer Suit: like Pooja Hedge could be worn on any occasion. You will definitely be able to grab eyeballs with this unique outfit
Power Blazer Suit: like Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow with a structured shoulder and a plunging neckline with a lace tied around waist will definitely create an impact when you wear it on an informal official party
Winter Blazer Suit: is a perfect choice specially during cold weather
Wedding Blazer Suit: like Madhuri Dixit will look good on any festivities- wedding or any function at home
