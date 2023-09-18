Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Films/Shows Based On Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023

My Friend Ganesha: It revolves around a lonely boy named Ashu; however, Ganesha becomes his friend.

Bal Ganesh is about how he battles evil and protects the world despite being young.

Hamara Dost Ganesha is a series that narrates the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Leela is a mythological series based on the life and childhood of Lord Ganesh.

Ganpati Bappa Morya is a show dedicated to Lord Ganesh, and it focuses on the relationship between Ganesha and Parvati.

Vighnaharta Ganesh is a television show that revolves around Ganesha.

Deva Shree Ganesha is a Marathi TV serial, and it focuses on the stories behind Ganesha's birth.