Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Films/Shows Based On Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
My Friend Ganesha: It revolves around a lonely boy named Ashu; however, Ganesha becomes his friend.
Bal Ganesh is about how he battles evil and protects the world despite being young.
Hamara Dost Ganesha is a series that narrates the birth of Lord Ganesha.
Ganesh Leela is a mythological series based on the life and childhood of Lord Ganesh.
Ganpati Bappa Morya is a show dedicated to Lord Ganesh, and it focuses on the relationship between Ganesha and Parvati.
Vighnaharta Ganesh is a television show that revolves around Ganesha.
Deva Shree Ganesha is a Marathi TV serial, and it focuses on the stories behind Ganesha's birth.