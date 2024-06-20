 Mumbai North West Seat Independent Candidate Bharat Shah Urges LS Authority To Withhold Oath For Ravindra Waikar
An Independent Candidate Bharat Shah who contested loksabha election against Ravindra Waikar has sent to notice to loksabha secretary general, Utpalkumar Singh through his lawyer saying win of Ravindra Waikar from North West Constituency is doubtful and controversial

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
(L) Bharat Khimji Shah, Hindu Samaj Party candidate; (R) Ravindra Waikar, Shiv Sena candidate. | FPJ

Mumbai: An Independent Candidate Bharat Shah who contested loksabha election against Ravindra Waikar has sent to notice to loksabha secretary general, Utpalkumar Singh through his lawyer saying win of Ravindra Waikar from North West Constituency is doubtful and controversial. Vote counting has not been done transparently and lawfully therefore, Waikar should not administered oath as MP. Waikar won the election by 48 votes against UBT candidate Amol Kirtikar.

Shah is Hindu Samaj Party candidate. Shah's lawyer Asim Sarode mentioned in the notice that first time in India, FIR has been registered against the EVM machine vote counting. therefore, allowing Waiker to administer oath would be impure the constitutional process.

Notice mentioned that no one should have demanded such action before in the country, still you should understand the motive of constitution and should not allow Waikar to take oath.

Notice mentioned that there are talks about misuse of EVM machines was done in some electoral wards taking help of government officers. But now, first time FIR has been registered.

article-image

Shah also alleged in his notice that CCTV footage of the counting center has also not been given purposely. it shows government agencies are under pressure of state and central government. Shah is also declared he would file petition pertaining to this.

