Mumbai, north Maharashtra to witness drop in temperature, says IMD

As cold winds sweep parts of Maharashtra, northern areas of the state along with Mumbai and Thane are likely to witness a drop in temperature January 25 onwards.

"Conditions are favourable for drop in temperature, which may cause a decline in minimum temperature from January 25 onwards in Mumbai, Thane and north Maharashtra," an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD) told news agency PTI.

The minimum temperature could be around 12 degrees Celsius in north Maharashtra, which includes Nashik district, a major onion and grape producer in the state, the official said. The IMD official further added the cold weather conditions will persist for a few days starting January 25.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to enjoy cool weather. On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.