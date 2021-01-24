Petrol, diesel prices unchanged after hitting all-time high - Check today's fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday after touching new highs in the previous session.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 85.70 and Rs 75.88 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 92.28 and Rs 82.66 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 88.29 and Rs 87.11 per litre and diesel at Rs 81.14 and Rs 79.48 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices in the country on Saturday touched new all-time highs after rates were hiked by 25 paise per litre each.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in line with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. They vary from state to state depending on the local taxes.