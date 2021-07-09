Mumbai: NOCs of 8 schools might be revoked for denying access to students to online classes

In the current turmoil of students being denied access to online education and school fee hike amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the office of the deputy director of education, Mumbai division has sent a proposal to the state education director in Pune to revoke the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of eight private-board schools.

The office of the deputy director of education, Mumbai division released a proposal on Thursday stating, Billabong International School, Malad and Billabong International school, Santacruz are facing action for denying online learning access to children admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The proposal said, "Billabong International School, Malad denied online learning to 25 students admitted under the RTE Act, while the Santacruz school prevented four students admitted under the RTE Act from taking online classes." The proposal for taking action was made by the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In addition, the circular stated, six schools in Navi Mumbai - Amruta Vidyalay, Nerul, New Horizon Public School, Airoli, Ryan International School, Sanpada, St. Lawrence School, Vashi, and Terna Orchid International School, Koparkhairane and Vishwajyot High School, Kharghar did not provide results to students or denied access to online learning or did not promote students to the next class due to non-payment of fees.

Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education, Mumbai division told The Free Press Journal, "We have sent a proposal to the state education director in Pune to revoke NOCs given to these schools. No student should be denied access to education due to non-payment of fees. We have received complaints against these schools from local authorities which were raised by parents of students studying in these schools."

Recently, the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said, "No student should be denied education or access to online classes due to lack of payment of fees. Strict action will be taken against such educational institutions."