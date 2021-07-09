Maharashtra Class 11 admission: Latest update on CET for junior college admissions

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. However, for admissions to junior colleges, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET).

The dates of the exam, however, has not been declared yet. As per the GR dated June 24, 2021, stated, "Results of Class 10 SSC board exams are expected to be declared by July 15. Following this, the optional CET exam for admission to Class 11 will be conducted within two weeks mostly by July-end or in the first week of August. Students should start preparing for the CET."

As per the latest update by Live Law, the Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that the dates will be notified after the declaration of Class 10/SSC results.

Varsha Gaikwad, school education minister of Maharashtra, had said, "The CET which is completely optional will be conducted offline. The exam will be based on the Class 10 state-board syllabus with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for 100 marks. There will be questions for 25 marks each in English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences subject. The exam will be conducted by OMR method for two hours."

Students appearing for optional CET will be given first preference for admission to Class 11 FYJC based on their CET scores. Gaikwad said, "After the admission of students who have appeared for optional CET is completed, admissions will be given to remaining students on the basis of merit as per marks scored through Class 10 assessment method."

Students will be allowed to enter the CET portal after the results of Class 10 SSC are announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The optional CET exam will be open for students of all boards. State-board students who have already paid the exam fee will not have to pay the fee for CET however, other board students will have to pay the prescribed fee.