Mumbai: No jumbo block on Western Railway on Sunday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
No jumbo block on Western Raily on Sunday | Photo: Representative Image
There will be no jumbo block on Sunday, January 29 over Western Railway’s (WR) Mumbai suburban section, the WR announced today.

Major block to dismantle Gokhale bridge

Earlier last week, the Western Railway had enforced a major 4.5 hour block on the down slow lines from 12.15am to 4.45am on the intervening nights of Jan 19-20 and Jan 20-21 to carry out dismantling work of the Gokhale road overbridge at Andheri.

As a result, a number of local train services were affected.

